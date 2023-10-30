How To Make Crispy Pumpkin Seeds In The Air Fryer

If you grew up in a Halloween-celebrating family, there's likely one snack you associate most closely with an afternoon spent carving jack-o'-lanterns: Toasted pumpkin seeds. You'll scoop them out in the process of emptying the inside of your pumpkin, but there's no good reason to simply discard them with all the pumpkin pulp when you could instead make a tasty, seasonal treat that just happens to be chock full of health benefits.

Seriously — pumpkin seeds are a good source of zinc, iron, magnesium, and copper. And while store-bought pumpkin seeds that tend to come pre-shelled do still contain all of those nutrients, unshelled seeds are not only safe to eat, but they provide an extra punch of fiber. But perhaps best of all, toasted pumpkin seeds are super easy to make. You just clean off the pulp and toss them into the oven until they're nice and crispy.

An air fryer, however, can make the process even easier, not to mention more kid-friendly. Instead of heating up the oven and making sure any little ones keep away from it, an airfryer lets you keep all the action safely up on the countertop. You won't even have to worry about washing a baking sheet once your crunchy snack is done cooking.