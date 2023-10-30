How To Make Crispy Pumpkin Seeds In The Air Fryer
If you grew up in a Halloween-celebrating family, there's likely one snack you associate most closely with an afternoon spent carving jack-o'-lanterns: Toasted pumpkin seeds. You'll scoop them out in the process of emptying the inside of your pumpkin, but there's no good reason to simply discard them with all the pumpkin pulp when you could instead make a tasty, seasonal treat that just happens to be chock full of health benefits.
Seriously — pumpkin seeds are a good source of zinc, iron, magnesium, and copper. And while store-bought pumpkin seeds that tend to come pre-shelled do still contain all of those nutrients, unshelled seeds are not only safe to eat, but they provide an extra punch of fiber. But perhaps best of all, toasted pumpkin seeds are super easy to make. You just clean off the pulp and toss them into the oven until they're nice and crispy.
An air fryer, however, can make the process even easier, not to mention more kid-friendly. Instead of heating up the oven and making sure any little ones keep away from it, an airfryer lets you keep all the action safely up on the countertop. You won't even have to worry about washing a baking sheet once your crunchy snack is done cooking.
Dry them and fry them
The process for making pumpkin seeds in the air fryer is pretty similar to baking them in a traditional oven. Before you do anything else, though, you'll want to clean off the pulp the freshly scooped pumpkin seeds will be covered in. The easiest way to do this is typically to toss them in a colander or strainer and run them under water until they're more or less clean. Be sure to dry them thoroughly by pressing them between paper towels (with a delicate hand), as drier seeds will be better able to achieve that crispy, crunchy texture.
Once the seeds are dried, but before you cook them, you'll have the opportunity to flavor them as desired (jerk-seasoned is a good place to start) and, importantly, oil them. Lightly coating all the seeds in the vegetable oil of your choice will further facilitate the cooking process, letting the seeds turn brown and toasty as they fry. Once they're oiled and seasoned to your liking, simply toss them into the air fryer basket and let them cook for around 30 to 35 minutes or until they're perfectly browned and crunchy.
Shake as they bake
Don't wander too far while they're frying, though — it's a good idea to manually and frequently shake the air fryer basket to help ensure that the seeds cook evenly. The last thing you want is a clump of raw pumpkin seeds surrounded by a handful of overcooked ones. As they near completion, check them every couple of minutes to make sure you don't overshoot it and end up turning pleasantly crunchy, golden brown seeds into a burnt mess.
Spooky season isn't exactly known for nutritious food options, so toasted pumpkin seeds can be a welcome reprieve in between rounds of caramel apples and Halloween candy. When you need a break from all the sugar, pumpkin seeds are the perfect seasonal treat — and with an air fryer at the ready, they're even easier to make than ever. Apart from munching on them straight, they make a great harvest topping for autumnal salads, and a fine addition to granola, desserts, and anything else that could use some extra nutty, toasty crunch.