Here's How Long To Roast Pumpkin Seeds For The Best Crunch

Whether or not you'll be taking advantage of the boiling or soaking phase, it's super important to clean off your pumpkin seeds first. You'll want to be sure to get all of the stringy pumpkin flesh off of your seeds before anything else. And be sure to separate out any that are too small or underdeveloped, as they will most likely burn.

The fun part comes right before you lay the pumpkin seeds out on a sheet pan and slide them into the oven — the seasoning! Of course, you can go with just plain salt if you like, but there are plenty of other options. You can make them slightly sweet with a little pumpkin spice, or give them a little heat with some cajun seasoning. Garlic and onion powder or ranch flavoring are a couple more great options. Just be sure to toss them in some olive oil or other cooking oil first. Not only will the oil make the seasoning stick, but it will help your pumpkin seeds brown up nicely as well. Roasting isn't limited to pumpkin seeds either, pretty much any squash seeds can be used as a delicious alternative. And they'll take just about the same amount of time in the oven to get that perfect crunch.