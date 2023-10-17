Here's How Long To Roast Pumpkin Seeds For The Best Crunch
Like most seeds and nuts, roasted pumpkin seeds can cost a pretty penny if you buy them at the grocery store. Fortunately, pumpkin season offers the opportunity to get them for free — as long as you're willing to roast them yourself. Just make sure to save the seeds the next time that you scoop out a pumpkin. And don't worry, it actually won't take very long at all to roast them to perfection.
So how long should you cook pumpkin seeds? Well, that depends on oven temperature and just how crunchy you want them to be. For some, pumpkin seeds are perfectly roasted after just 10 minutes in a very hot oven (approximately 400 degrees Fahrenheit), while others prefer to use a lower temperature (300 degrees Fahrenheit) and let them cook for 45. Higher temperatures will yield crunchier seeds, but you'll want to keep a close eye on them if you're roasting at 350 or above.
Weighing the variables for the perfect crunch
As you've probably figured out, there's no exact answer to how long you should cook pumpkin seeds due to all the variables involved. Not only does temperature matter — with lower heat resulting in chewier seeds — but how dry the seeds are when they first go in the oven will also affect how long they need to be roasted. Seeds that have not been pre-boiled or soaked will roast up faster than those that have been seasoned and softened up in salt water first. For example, pumpkin seeds that have been pre-boiled will need to go in a 400-degree Fahrenheit oven for twice as long as those that were not — approximately 20 minutes.
Boiling or soaking your pumpkin seeds ahead of time is recommended, as this makes them easier to digest. Doing so in salt water allows the salt to better absorb and season the seeds. Definitely aim for less time in the oven if you're skipping this step, but keep an eye on them either way. Once they start to brown, it's time to take them out, as they will continue to cook a little as they cool.
Prepping pumpkin seeds before roasting
Whether or not you'll be taking advantage of the boiling or soaking phase, it's super important to clean off your pumpkin seeds first. You'll want to be sure to get all of the stringy pumpkin flesh off of your seeds before anything else. And be sure to separate out any that are too small or underdeveloped, as they will most likely burn.
The fun part comes right before you lay the pumpkin seeds out on a sheet pan and slide them into the oven — the seasoning! Of course, you can go with just plain salt if you like, but there are plenty of other options. You can make them slightly sweet with a little pumpkin spice, or give them a little heat with some cajun seasoning. Garlic and onion powder or ranch flavoring are a couple more great options. Just be sure to toss them in some olive oil or other cooking oil first. Not only will the oil make the seasoning stick, but it will help your pumpkin seeds brown up nicely as well. Roasting isn't limited to pumpkin seeds either, pretty much any squash seeds can be used as a delicious alternative. And they'll take just about the same amount of time in the oven to get that perfect crunch.