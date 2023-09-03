Can You Safely Eat The Shells Of Pumpkin Seeds?

Pumpkin seeds are a tasty treat, often enjoyed in the fall during the peak of pumpkin-harvesting season alongside pumpkin pie. Whether you make them at home or buy them from the store, roasted pumpkin seeds are not only delicious to snack on, but are also full of nutrients. Most of the time, when they're sold in stores, they already have their tough outer shell removed. At home, though, shelling the seeds individually can be a hassle. Is it necessary to remove the hulls, or can you leave them intact and eat them whole? If you've munched a whole pumpkin seed or two, you have nothing to fear. Pumpkin seed shells are safe for most people to eat and can even provide extra nutrients.

There are some situations where the shells may cause some internal distress, however. If you have a digestive issue, such as inflammatory bowl disease or Crohn's, these fibrous seeds should be avoided. Otherwise, feel free to munch away.