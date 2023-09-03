Can You Safely Eat The Shells Of Pumpkin Seeds?
Pumpkin seeds are a tasty treat, often enjoyed in the fall during the peak of pumpkin-harvesting season alongside pumpkin pie. Whether you make them at home or buy them from the store, roasted pumpkin seeds are not only delicious to snack on, but are also full of nutrients. Most of the time, when they're sold in stores, they already have their tough outer shell removed. At home, though, shelling the seeds individually can be a hassle. Is it necessary to remove the hulls, or can you leave them intact and eat them whole? If you've munched a whole pumpkin seed or two, you have nothing to fear. Pumpkin seed shells are safe for most people to eat and can even provide extra nutrients.
There are some situations where the shells may cause some internal distress, however. If you have a digestive issue, such as inflammatory bowl disease or Crohn's, these fibrous seeds should be avoided. Otherwise, feel free to munch away.
Benefits of eating whole pumpkin seeds
While pumpkin seeds are packed with nutrients with or without the shell, eating them with the shell on adds an extra helping of fiber. Fiber can lower the risk of heart disease, maintain a healthy gut, and keep blood sugar and cholesterol in check.
Beyond the shell, pumpkin seeds offer plenty of additional nutritional benefits, including providing a good source of magnesium, copper, and zinc. They're also a source of iron, which promotes hemoglobin production, as well as healthy fats and protein.
Shelled pumpkin seeds (called pepitas) are often included in trail mix blends, sprinkled atop of salads for texture, and used to add crunch and flavor to granola bars, thanks to their nutritional value. They can also be used to garnish dips and spreads and can even be ground into butter as a substitute for nut butters, including peanut butter and almond butter.
Preparing pumpkin seeds at home
While you can pick up a package of pumpkin seeds at your local grocery store, if you plan on carving pumpkins this fall, it's simple to make roasted pumpkin seeds at home. First, you'll need to separate the seeds from the pumpkin's pulp. Then, thoroughly wash and dry the seeds so that as little pulp as possible remains on them. (Using a strainer or colander can help.)
Put the seeds in a bowl and toss with your preferred oil or fat, along with spices for flavoring. You can use a savory blend, such as salt, garlic powder, and paprika, or a sweet cinnamon-sugar coating.
Finally the seeds in a low-heat oven until brown and roasty, stirring regularly and ensuring that the seeds don't overcook. Then enjoy immediately, or store in an airtight container once cooled, and you'll have a healthy, delicious snack at the ready.