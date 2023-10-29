The Extra Step You Should Take For The Most Flavorful Baked Potato

Salt scrubs: They're not just for spa day anymore. Rub a gritty mixture of salt and water on your potatoes before baking for clean, tender, flavorful skins.

Institute of Culinary Education chef-instructor Joshua Resnick explained the method to Real Simple: "Add a good amount of salt and enough water to make a loose paste, and then just use your hands to rub the salt all over the potatoes." When finished, remove the excess with a paper towel until the skin is clean and dry. Your potatoes are ready to season — Resnick recommends fine sea salt and any oil with a high smoke point — and bake.

This might sound like a lot of work for a simple baked potato. After all, you can just stick one in the oven, wait an hour or so, and get a perfectly decent result. You can — but you shouldn't. One extra minute of work could result in cleaner, crisper, tastier potatoes out of the oven.