When It Comes To Smoking Meat, Less Wood Is More

The amount of wood used in BBQ and smoking isn't the only way wood can affect the entire process. Various kinds of wood have various effects on the meat itself. First of all, you definitely don't want to use softwoods with a higher sap content like pine, fir, cedar, or spruce. These may be great as Christmas trees, but that high sap level can give meats a weird taste and even make some people sick — not surprising, since the breakdown of that sap creates the same chemical compounds used to produce certain soaps. Instead, you want to stick to harder woods like hickory, mesquite, oak, or maple.

As far as which of those hardwoods to use in which situation, it really depends on personal preference. Oak is a great wood for those new to BBQ, because it's both forgiving and not overpowering. Hickory is extremely versatile, but sensitive to the too-much-wood issue — it's much easier to go overboard with hickory smoke than most others. Maple is mild and slightly sweet, if you'd prefer a more delicate flavor. Mesquite is known for its particularly strong flavor.

The important thing is to know your product and what you're working with. As long as you don't use too much wood and stick with the traditional BBQ varieties, you should be in good shape.