Are Potatoes With Purple Spots Still Safe To Eat?

In a perfect world, every potato you purchase would be free of blemishes and discoloration. However, it's not uncommon to find spuds with spots, which can range from green to white to even purple in some cases. While some blemishes signal that a potato is not safe for eating, purple spots are a natural phenomenon that doesn't impact the quality of the vegetable.

It's all about air exposure, as slicing into a potato reveals the interior to the outside world. This elicits a reaction between certain chemical compounds and proteins inside the potato, which can cause the white flesh to become purple or even pink. While this form of discoloration is not harmful, you may find it displeasing from a visual perspective. In this case, you can concoct a solution of water and vinegar or lemon juice to soak the spuds in immediately after you slice them. This mixture will prevent color changes until you're ready to cook the potatoes.