The Traditional Ingredient Olive Garden's Carbonara Is Missing

Although Olive Garden's pasta claims the carbonara name, the dish differs from the standard Italian fare in several key ways. When making traditional spaghetti pasta carbonara, there are few ingredients required beyond the noodles: mostly just black pepper, grated Parmigiano-Reggiano, cured pork, and beaten eggs. To make for easier incorporation, the egg and cheese get whisked in a separate bowl while the pasta boils and the pork sizzles away in a pan. Once the spaghetti or rigatoni reaches an al dente texture, the drained pasta is added to the pork, and then the cheesy egg mix is folded in to act as the dish's sauce.

Meanwhile, Olive Garden adds a number of extra ingredients to the sauce for its Chicken and Shrimp Carbonara. Although the official recipe that the restaurant uses doesn't seem to have been released, online copycats theorize that the chain uses parmesan cheese, butter, heavy cream, and milk to make the dish a little extra creamy. In traditional carbonara, the creaminess comes only from the eggs and cheese, with no milk or cream added to the sauce. A TikTok video from a self-proclaimed former Olive Garden employee shows how the sauce also gets a boost from roasted red peppers. Beyond these additions and the lack of eggs, Olive Garden's carbonara has another unique ingredient adjustment.