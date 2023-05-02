Popeyes Spices Up Its Menu With The Limited-Time Return Of Popular Ghost Pepper Wings

Popeyes prides itself on being influenced by Louisiana cooking, including using a variety of spices and seasonings in everything from its chicken to its seafood. Because Big Easy cooking depends so much on spice and heat, it would only make sense that Popeyes would — on limited occasions — put chicken wings on the menu.

On May 1, Popeyes announced the return of its ghost pepper wings on Twitter. These bone-in wings, covered in Popeyes' trademark crispy buttermilk coating, are tossed in a blend of spices and seasonings that include ghost peppers. The promise of ghost peppers isn't just another fancy marketing buzzword or something mundane that's been overhyped, either. The average ghost pepper has a Scoville Heat Unit of somewhere between 855,000 to 1,041,427 SHU — a far higher SHU than the regular chili peppers you might expect to find on fast-food wings. The ghost pepper is one of the (if not the) hottest peppers in the world.

Popeyes first introduced the ghost pepper wings back in 2014, but they've made sporadic appearances across the menu over the years since then. This time, Popeyes is not only bringing back its famously spicy wings, but also a brand-new drink option.