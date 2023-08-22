Popeyes' New Sweet 'N Spicy Wings Are Arriving Just In Time For Football Season
If you're a football fan, the start of the season isn't the only thing you have to look forward to this year. Coinciding with the start of football season, Popeyes is launching a limited-time menu item: the brand-new Sweet 'N Spicy Wings.
This new flavor of wings features a sweet marinade crafted from familiar spices, including ginger, chili, and garlic, and it's available in-stores and online for a limited time. On top of football season, these wings are also releasing just in time for another big holiday. The Sweet 'N Spicy Wings flavor was made to honor something wholly unexpected: National Grandmothers Day. This national holiday is held on October 8 each year. And Popeyes crafted its new wing flavor, one that's both sweet and spicy, in honor of your "sweet and spicy Southern grandma," per a press release provided to Daily Meal.
If this new offering sounds like a match for you, you can grab six of the new Sweet 'N Spicy Wings, starting at $5.99, at any participating Popeyes. The new menu addition also follows the addition of a "girl dinner" menu at the chain.
Other brand-new deals from Popeyes
Wings are known to be a classic snack to accompany a football game, and Popeyes has clearly taken note. But we have yet to determine if it's the perfect snack for National Grandmothers Day. Also in honor of that special day, select Popeyes locations in New York, New Orleans, and Los Angeles will be giving out greeting cards starting on September 25 for all the Southern grandmas out there. The deal applies only with the purchase of a $5 gift card and is available until supplies run out.
In addition to the new wings deal and the special cards, Popeyes will also be offering customers free delivery on any order of $15 or more placed through its app until September 10.
With the announcement of the new wing flavor, fans are already responding positively. Some Reddit users had a few questions, with one customer wondering how the new sauce might compare to the chain's Sweet Heat Wing sauce. Another customer said they'd be eager to try the new offering to compare. Finally, one fan stated things simply by saying that a new Popeyes item is always welcome in their book.