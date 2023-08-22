Popeyes' New Sweet 'N Spicy Wings Are Arriving Just In Time For Football Season

If you're a football fan, the start of the season isn't the only thing you have to look forward to this year. Coinciding with the start of football season, Popeyes is launching a limited-time menu item: the brand-new Sweet 'N Spicy Wings.

This new flavor of wings features a sweet marinade crafted from familiar spices, including ginger, chili, and garlic, and it's available in-stores and online for a limited time. On top of football season, these wings are also releasing just in time for another big holiday. The Sweet 'N Spicy Wings flavor was made to honor something wholly unexpected: National Grandmothers Day. This national holiday is held on October 8 each year. And Popeyes crafted its new wing flavor, one that's both sweet and spicy, in honor of your "sweet and spicy Southern grandma," per a press release provided to Daily Meal.

If this new offering sounds like a match for you, you can grab six of the new Sweet 'N Spicy Wings, starting at $5.99, at any participating Popeyes. The new menu addition also follows the addition of a "girl dinner" menu at the chain.