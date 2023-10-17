For Light And Fluffy Biscuits, Try Adding Some Cream Cheese

Every baker swears by a different recipe when baking homemade biscuits, but some techniques reign better than others. From opting for higher temperature settings to throwing in a whole slew of unexpected ingredients, a lot of different suggestions for quality biscuits exist. The options are so endless that it took an entire year for Joanna Gaines to perfect her biscuit recipe.

Clearly everyone likes their biscuits made a little differently, but a common goal of every biscuit batch is to make something that's both light and fluffy. If you're struggling with biscuits that end up as hard as hockey pucks, or simply something with an underwhelming flavor, you just might not be adding the right ingredients. For extra fluffy biscuits, try adding some cream cheese to your recipe.

Cream cheese makes for an extra moist batch of biscuits if you use it right,and it also lends a pleasant richness and tang to the dough that augments the usual flavors. Still, not every variety of cream cheese is perfect for baking. Here's how to know what kind of cream cheese to opt for when baking biscuits, and a little bit more on what it can do.