The Biscuit Recipe That Took Joanna Gaines A Year To Fully Perfect

When it comes to Southern cooking, one of the most beloved starches chefs opt to fix for breakfast is the humble biscuit. Warm, fluffy, and flaky at the edges — nothing can satisfy quite like a warm tray of these babies doused in butter and your favorite fruit spread. While there are many recipes out there, some have been truly worked at and perfected more than others. For one example, let's look at TV personality Joanna Gaines' recipe for biscuits, which took her a full year to refine.

According to Gaines' 2018 cookbook, "Magnolia Table," perfecting biscuits was an important goal for her as a chef. Apparently, Gaines was so determined to get these just right that she spent every Saturday for a year making biscuits, utilizing her family as taste testers. Every week, Gaines would tweak the recipe per their suggestions and try again using unconventional ingredients and methods of baking. Finally, one combination stuck out above the rest.

What made this batch a winner? For one, Gaines opted to use eggs in this recipe, which many recipes don't call for. And two, she baked her biscuits in one small tray with the biscuits touching one another. So while this dish took her time to perfect, Gaines eventually found that those simple switches really elevated her recipe.