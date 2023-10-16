The Reason You Should Pay Close Attention To Sweet Potato Skin When Shopping

Food waste is a significant problem in America. It's estimated that we throw away 119 billion pounds of perfectly edible food per year, either from uneaten and typically highly perishable food going bad at home, crops spoiling in fields, or food that would be perfectly fine except it looks a little funny, so grocery stores either don't stock it or can't sell it. Given the enormity of this issue, you would think it's important to ignore when food looks a little odd, right?

Well, it depends. Yes, if an apple is just a funny shape, you should eat it and not be concerned, but that doesn't mean there aren't things to watch out for. In particular, certain products warrant a closer look, and one of them is sweet potatoes. It turns out you really don't want to ever buy sweet potatoes with damaged skin or blemishes because that tends to hide issues further under the surface.