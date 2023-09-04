Avoid The Refrigerator To Preserve The Flavor Of Sweet Potatoes

If you don't have a cool, dark, dry spot to store them, or you just have far more sweet potatoes than you can reasonably eat within a month, the good news is that they can be frozen once they're cooked. Raw sweet potatoes don't preserve very well in the freezer, so you'll need to prepare them first.

In most cases, you can prepare the sweet potatoes as you normally would, then cool and store them in a freezer-safe container. For whole baked potatoes, wrap them in aluminum foil before storing in a freezer bag. You can also boil and slice them before freezing, for an already-prepped, easy-to-work-with ingredient later on. Sprinkle them with a bit of lemon juice before freezing to keep them from becoming discolored.

If you want to freeze mashed sweet potatoes, however, there's one important difference from how you would usually prepare them. Leave out the dairy (you can always add it back in later when reheating them) and instead mix in a teaspoon of lemon juice to avoid discoloration. If you don't think the mashed sweet potatoes are going to be eaten all at once, consider freezing them in smaller, serving-sized containers so you can avoid reheating and refreezing the whole batch multiple times.

Frozen sweet potatoes (regardless of how they're cooked) tend to keep in the freezer for up to a year. Write down the date that you're making and freezing the potatoes on the outside of the container so it doesn't become an unidentified frozen object later.