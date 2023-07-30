What Brand Is Possibly Behind Aldi's Earth Grown Line Of Products?

It makes sense that SmithFoods would be a producer of Aldi's Earth Grown Vegan Non-Dairy Almond Based Frozen Desserts. The obvious alert aside, SmithFoods currently produces other dessert products similar to Earth Grown's under some of their other product lines. For example, SmithFoods produces many frozen desserts for the brand Ruggles, as well as almond milk under the brand name Ajoyo.

Aside from Earth Grown's yogurt desserts, what else could SmithFoods be behind? Well, some other Earth Grown products include vegan meatballs, vegan cheese, tofu, and non-dairy ice cream. While SmithFoods might not be the producer of all of these products, it's very likely they had a hand in those other dairy offerings since that is what they specialize in. And after a little digging, we might have uncovered more of the mystery. We found one other potential producer of some of those other Earth Grown products.

While we might know for certain the origin of one Earth Grown product, we can still only speculate about the current producers of this product line.