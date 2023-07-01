Aldi's Donut Ice Cream Bars Are A Unique Fan Favorite

Are you getting tired of eating the same old ice cream cones and frozen fruit bars? If you're looking for more unique frozen desserts, you may want to stop by Aldi. The grocery store chain is known for affordable grocery staples as well as novelties special to the chain. Recently, shoppers have been raving about its donut-shaped ice cream bars.

The frozen treats combine two popular desserts — donuts and ice cream — into one that is flying off the shelves. Even Aldi's official Instagram account told followers to "pick up these donut bars before they sell out!"

People are largely praising the frozen dessert bars on Reddit, especially about the flavors. While some have criticized the small size, some shoppers appreciate them as the perfect little treat. Those with a sweet tooth will likely enjoy these ice cream bars — one Redditor said they have a "big punch of sugar."