Aldi's Donut Ice Cream Bars Are A Unique Fan Favorite
Are you getting tired of eating the same old ice cream cones and frozen fruit bars? If you're looking for more unique frozen desserts, you may want to stop by Aldi. The grocery store chain is known for affordable grocery staples as well as novelties special to the chain. Recently, shoppers have been raving about its donut-shaped ice cream bars.
The frozen treats combine two popular desserts — donuts and ice cream — into one that is flying off the shelves. Even Aldi's official Instagram account told followers to "pick up these donut bars before they sell out!"
People are largely praising the frozen dessert bars on Reddit, especially about the flavors. While some have criticized the small size, some shoppers appreciate them as the perfect little treat. Those with a sweet tooth will likely enjoy these ice cream bars — one Redditor said they have a "big punch of sugar."
The bars come in two classic flavors
The half-donut, half-ice cream frozen dessert is available in two flavors: vanilla with chocolate and strawberry. These flavors are reminiscent of both classic ice cream and frosted donuts. The bars contain skim and dry milk, coconut oil, cocoa butter, and sugar. The vanilla and chocolate bar is vanilla-flavored ice cream with a vanilla and chocolate coating. In contrast, the strawberry bar consists of a strawberry ice cream base covered in pink and white confectionery coating. The ice cream bars are also covered with colorful sprinkles, adding to the donut illusion.
Donut bars are part of Sundae Shoppe, a brand exclusive to Aldi, and were a fan-favorite last summer. Though they were previously $2.99, the popularity made them a little pricier; they come in a four-pack for $3.19 (a price that may vary by location). Still, these are a good bang for your buck.
Other Sundae Shoppe desserts to try
The Sundae Shoppe brand is known for its unique, eccentric varieties of ice cream. In addition to the donut frozen desserts, Aldi had previously carried other fun treats, such as Reindeer and Snowman-shaped ice cream pops.
If the freezers at your nearby Aldi are barren of Donut Bars, other frozen options from the Sundae Shoppe line can still satisfy your sweet tooth cravings. Sundae Shoppe's Unicorn Cones and Mermaid Cones are just as tasty as the donut-themed treats but offer a whimsical twist. They both feature vanilla ice cream cones that are colored with vibrant pink and green hues, respectively.
Aldi also has non-dairy frozen desserts for dessert lovers who have certain dietary restrictions. Sundae Shoppe frozen fruit bars are perfect for those who want something tropical and light to cool down. The fruit bars come in flavors including strawberry and mango.