The Flour Tip You Need To Remember For A Beautifully Soft Victoria Sponge Cake

Victoria sponge cake is known for its light fluffiness and traditional fruit-and-cream filling. Its creation is credited to Anne Russell, the seventh Duchess of Bedford, in the late 1800s — or more specifically, her kitchen staff. The duchess served a slice to the visiting Queen Victoria, who liked the sponge cake so much, it now bears her name and has been a teatime staple in England and elsewhere ever since.

This delicate cake is deceptively easy to make. The trick to making a light-as-air Victoria sponge is to sift your flour thoroughly before adding it to the rest of the cake ingredients. Flour lumps can result in a denser texture that can be unpleasant to eat, which is not what you want when creating the famous Victoria sponge.

When the cake is done baking, it should spring back when touched, hence the so-called 'sponge' texture. If your cake doesn't have that iconic spring, although its taste might still be great, you may want to go back to the drawing board.