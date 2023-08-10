What's The Actual Flavor Of Good & Plenty Candy?

Good & Plenty, those little pink and white capsule-shaped confections, may not be the most popular candy at the concession stand, but having been born well over a century ago they're certainly a mainstay. In fact, the candies, which were created in 1893 by the Quaker City Chocolate & Confectionery Company of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, are among the oldest candy in the United States still in production.

Like some other vintage candies, their flavor isn't immediately apparent from their appearance — if the pink and white coloring were to make you guess strawberries and cream you'd be wrong. Unlike with more modern candies, the color actually doesn't correlate with the flavor at all.

The pink and white pellets, which you could be forgiven for thinking look more like medicine than a sweet treat, are among the most controversial candies on shelves. Redditors ask "So who actually likes Good & Plenty candy?" and they're a regular feature of most hated candy lists and surveys. So what exactly is this old-school candy supposed to taste like? Turns out, it's something well-known for being a divisive flavor, with vocal fans and detractors alike — black licorice.