Potato Flakes Are The Key Ingredient For Perfect Homemade White Bread

For some, a box of instant mashed potatoes is a pantry staple. It's a remarkably simple product — potatoes that have been peeled, cut finely, and dehydrated. Some versions contain preservatives, but others only contain small flakes of potatoes. These potato flakes are probably best known for being a quick way to make a simple side dish or a topping for shepherd's pie, but there are more uses for them than just making instant mashed potatoes. In baking, these flakes can actually make baked goods taste better and last longer.

There are a number of recipes that use regular potatoes in baking breads and rolls, but trusty potato flakes can improve other baked goods without the extra work. You don't have to be making potato bread to use potato flakes either. Adding some potato flakes to a regular white bread dough can work wonders. These little beauties will help make your bread soft and keep the crumb moist.