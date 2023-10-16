11 Mistakes You Might Be Making When Storing Ice Cream

Although keeping ice cream in the freezer door might ensure easy access, it's also one of the worst things you can do. Freezer doors are more prone to rising and falling in temperature than other parts of the machine, as they're constantly being opened and shut. This is an issue for most items in the freezer, but especially with dairy-based foods like ice cream.

Items that contain dairy are more likely to spoil when the temperature they're kept in is constantly fluctuating, and you may also degrade your ice cream by causing it to partially melt and refreeze successively. Avoid this by stashing your ice cream deep inside your freezer. Ideally, ice cream should be stored right at the bottom of your freezer, at the back of the shelf.

This area is the coldest part of the freezer, even in high-tech units that have good ventilation, due to the simple fact that warm air rises. Placing it at the back means that any warm air that is introduced from the outside will have a harder time reaching the ice cream. You should save your freezer door for items that won't be in there for long or are less prone to spoiling if slightly warmed up, like flour or nuts.