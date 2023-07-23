For The Best Quality Store-Bought Ice Cream, Hit The Freezer Aisle Last

Unlike frozen vegetables or even frozen dinners, ice cream is especially vulnerable to melting. This is because if it's out of the freezer for too long, it starts to melt and loses its creamy texture. Ice cream is a sweet mixture of sugar and milk or cream that is churned in a special machine that whips air into the mixture and breaks up any large ice crystals that can form. When it's allowed to melt and then re-freeze, all the air that was whipped in is lost and the liquid freezes into a block. While it still tastes like the chocolate chip or rocky road you bought, it'll be hard to scoop and it won't have the soft, creamy texture it once had. Even worse, it'll develop chunks of ice crystals.

Once you take a container of ice cream out of the store freezer, it starts to melt within five to ten minutes at room temperature, which is around 70 degrees Fahrenheit; in a hot car, it's much faster. If you're a little strategic in how you shop, you can delay when you put the ice cream in your cart until the very end, which minimizes the amount of time it'll be exposed to warm air.