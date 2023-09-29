Tofu Is The Star Ingredient For A Fluffy Vegan Pumpkin Pie

You may love or hate the taste, but there's no denying that pumpkin is an iconic fall flavor. Whether you're ordering a pumpkin spice latte from your favorite coffee shop or roasting and seasoning some seeds for easy snacking, the gourd can be the source for plenty of delicious foods and beverages. One dessert often enjoyed as the fall weather settles in is the classic pumpkin pie.

If you're baking for a plant-based crowd, some silken tofu might be exactly what you need to get the creamiest vegan pumpkin pie filling possible. While some pumpkin pie recipes call for a dairy product like evaporated milk or heavy whipping cream in the filling to add some creaminess to the dessert, swapping in some tofu can make the pie safe for anyone trying to avoid dairy products. Plus, the swap is pretty easy: Just add in the same amount of tofu as you normally would for heavy cream.