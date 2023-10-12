Here's Why The Cheese Always Slides Off Your McDonald's Filet-O-Fish

McDonald's Filet-O-Fish serves as a tasty alternative to the plethora of burgers and chicken on the chain's menu. However, customers have a common complaint regarding this otherwise popular sandwich, as it seems that the cheese frequently ends up askew. According to that font of McDonald's knowledge Mike Haracz, who enjoys a thriving presence on TikTok, it's all about how the sandwich is made. The Golden Arches' former Manager of Culinary Innovation explains that the Filet-O-Fish is actually constructed within the box it's served in, and this box gets jostled around quite a bit before you can get your hands on it.

As a result, it's quite common for the cheese on the bottom of the sandwich to become off-center as the crew member creates the sandwich and passes it along to the next person. Keep in mind that McDonald's serves approximately 69 million customers each and every day, so the staff definitely has their work cut out for them. Additionally, building the Filet-O-Fish is a multistep process, so it's easy to see how mishaps might occur.