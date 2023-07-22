Why Are McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Always Square?

The Filet-O-Fish is a classic staple on the McDonald's menu. Featuring a fried fish patty topped with a slice of cheese and tartar sauce on a hamburger bun, it's a simple sandwich, but despite its simplicity, it's been a fan favorite for years. However, there's one quality about it that has continually perplexed diners: its shape.

Unlike most of the other McDonald's sandwich offerings, the Filet-O-Fish is distinctly square in shape. Customers have guessed the reasons why; a Reddit post asking about the unique shape received a number of speculations, from the ease of cutting to the convenience of packaging and storing square-shaped items.

McDonald's set the rumors to rest and addressed the real reason why the filets are square in a 2022 Facebook post, revealing that the company layers "whole Alaska Pollock filets" into a block. The block then gets cut into smaller squares for consistency so that customers get the same size and shape sandwich every time.