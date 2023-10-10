For Homemade Candy Corn, The Temperature Of Your Corn Syrup Matters

Whether you love it or hate it, there's no denying that candy corn is an iconic part of the Halloween season. The divisive candy can often be found in the aisles of grocery stores as the holiday approaches. But if you aren't a fan of store-bought candies, or you just want to try your hand at making your own, you can recreate it in your kitchen.

When you're making your homemade candy corn, you'll need to use corn syrup — an appropriate ingredient, considering the name of the sweet. One step in the process involves cooking that corn syrup, and the exact temperature that it's cooked to makes a huge difference in the resulting texture of the candy, as slight variations could cause major changes in the candy's consistency. The ideal range is between 245 to 250 degrees Fahrenheit.

While candy corn does solidly hold its shape, it is slightly soft and chewy once it's bitten into. As you cook your corn syrup on the stovetop, make sure to use a candy thermometer to keep track of exactly how hot the syrup is getting so that you wind up with that ideal texture.