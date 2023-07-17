13 Things To Do With Canned Chickpeas (Besides Making Hummus)

Chickpeas might be one of the most transformable foods out there. Their texture is firm on the outside but creamy on the inside, and you can alter this consistency in multiple ways. You can blend them into a smooth paste, mash them into a coarse crumble, or roast them into crunchy orbs. You can even use them to replace common ingredients when you cook or bake, such as flour, roux, cream, or even protein powder. Plus, they have a delicious yet gentle taste, allowing them to be combined with many different flavors.

Aside from their interesting uses, chickpeas — also known as garbanzo beans — are packed with nutrients. According to Healthline, this legume provides significant amounts of protein, fiber, folate, and manganese. Ultimately, whether you have too many cans of chickpeas in your pantry or just want to find new ways to experiment with them, this is the place to be. Keep reading to discover what to do with your legumes.