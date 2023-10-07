The Dollop Method For Beautifully Frosted Cakes Every Time

If you're a beginner cake decorator, you might have some difficulty frosting your cake so it comes out smooth and free of crumbs. Some common mistakes when frosting cakes include trying to frost the cake before it's fully cooled, not using a crumb coat, and adding too much frosting on the cake all at once. However, there is one method that can make frosting easy and smooth, and it does involve piling it on.

While a crumb coat can ensure that your cake has a sleek finish, it can be time-consuming to frost the entire cake once, chill it, and then frost it all over again. If you want to save time, the dollop method may be a better option for creating a perfectly decorated cake.

The method involves plopping about half your frosting out onto the top of the cake, in the very center. Then, using a large offset spatula, carefully spreading the frosting outwards from the center, in all directions, without letting the frosting fall over the sides. You should gradually and gently push the icing out to cover the top of the cake, giving a nice, even coat.