Here's How The Olive Garden Logo Has Evolved Over The Years

Olive Garden gets a lot of heat for its take on Italian fare — but arguably, the casual Italian-American chain is better understood as its own, unique establishment. You don't go for a genuine taste of Tuscany; you go for endless breadsticks and obscenely good deals on copious amounts of pasta.

Love it or hate it, Olive Garden has been a part of our cultural canon for over 40 years, and with something like 900 locations across the U.S. and beyond, it's hard to deny the brand's impact or popularity. Though the world has changed dramatically over the last several decades, Olive Garden's concept of approachable, Italian-inspired food in a family-friendly setting has more or less stayed constant. The way that it has evoked this in its marketing and branding materials, however, has subtly shifted over time.

If you've been to, or even just driven by, an Olive Garden anytime in the last nine years, you'll probably recognize the current logo. It consists of the brand name in white, loopy script on a brown background, with a simple illustration of an olive branch and the words "Italian Kitchen" at the bottom. Though the general aesthetic concept has remained pretty consistent, the actual execution and final look of the logos has changed quite a bit through the years.