A Vintage News Clip Shows How America Reacted To The First Olive Garden Restaurants
While all-you-can-eat restaurant chains are commonplace today, it was actually very recently that they were an anomaly in the restaurant business — and to the world. A throwback news segment recently went viral on Instagram, showcasing two newscasters who seemed highly impressed by the vast array of food available at one such all-you-can-eat chain: Olive Garden. Unlimited breadsticks and bowls of salads alongside pasta entrees — people everywhere were dumbfounded at this idea. That's because one of the many things you might not have known about Olive Garden is that it was the first Italian-American chain of its kind to offer unlimited portions.
[https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cv3LKqzv-02/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading]
Two newscasters in Minnesota were struck by the popularity of the chain when it first came to the state in 1988, with wait times for lunch and dinner going longer than 45 minutes (despite there being enough space for 300 guests). The news station described the chain's setting as a family-friendly "Italian Garden" and the amount of food options available shocked them. The newscasters also dubbed the spaghetti and meatball lunch, which retailed for $4.25 at the time, as a delicious but expensive choice.
While the family dining chain has been around for a few decades now, other impressed patrons are still having their first experience there. Let's see what people of the modern age have to say about Olive Garden.
Fans react to Olive Garden today
1988 was not so long ago, and it's true that Olive Garden was actually a relatively recent invention. The very first Olive Garden came about in 1982, but people are still flocking to the chain for the very first time. The current reactions of first-timers to the chain were not much different than the original newscasters back in the '80s.
One Reddit user shared a review of their first experience at the chain and gave it a 10/10. Other users in the comments disagreed with the opinion, with one fan saying that they liked the breadsticks but found most of the other menu options to be just okay. Other Reddit users gave some Olive Garden newcomers advice by urging them to remember that the chain is "inspired by" Italian cuisine and is not actually going to be authentic Italian fare. One user recommended specific entrees to try like the Zuppa Tuscana, while encouraging fellow fans to avoid others.
Another fan in one Reddit thread thought back to his first time at an Olive Garden in 1992 and said he had thought it was one of the most amazing places ever at the time, but admitted that his enthusiasm has waned since. Other fans spoke highly of the value of the restaurant — especially considering all of the unlimited options. Just as with most restaurants, everyone's experiences with this Italian-American chain are subjective. Still, the chain remains extremely popular with guests overall for a few reasons.
Why people everywhere seem to love Olive Garden
Olive Garden was one of the first establishments of its kind and quickly became one of the fastest-growing restaurant chains upon its initial opening. Here's why it's had such immense success with its customers ever since.
Of course, the unlimited offerings are a huge draw for Olive Garden. From salad to breadsticks, bottomless offerings are always a good deal. Sometimes there are even unlimited servings of the chain's many pasta offerings too, so even if the chain's menu prices are not the cheapest around, the bottomless options make the price worth it for many people. Another draw for many Olive Garden customers is the authentic meals. While not every dish is authentically Italian, they are heavily inspired by classic Italian favorites and tailored to fit American palates. Olive Garden sends many of its chefs to a cooking school in Italy to learn about the cuisine and how to refine those dishes to fit American ideals.
In addition, the chain knowing what Americans want, often alters its menu to keep up with changing trends, like bringing in healthier fare as wholesome diets become more important for people. So clearly the chain knows how to hold onto customers, and it's exactly what has made Olive Garden so popular since its humble beginnings.