A Vintage News Clip Shows How America Reacted To The First Olive Garden Restaurants

While all-you-can-eat restaurant chains are commonplace today, it was actually very recently that they were an anomaly in the restaurant business — and to the world. A throwback news segment recently went viral on Instagram, showcasing two newscasters who seemed highly impressed by the vast array of food available at one such all-you-can-eat chain: Olive Garden. Unlimited breadsticks and bowls of salads alongside pasta entrees — people everywhere were dumbfounded at this idea. That's because one of the many things you might not have known about Olive Garden is that it was the first Italian-American chain of its kind to offer unlimited portions.

[https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cv3LKqzv-02/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading]

Two newscasters in Minnesota were struck by the popularity of the chain when it first came to the state in 1988, with wait times for lunch and dinner going longer than 45 minutes (despite there being enough space for 300 guests). The news station described the chain's setting as a family-friendly "Italian Garden" and the amount of food options available shocked them. The newscasters also dubbed the spaghetti and meatball lunch, which retailed for $4.25 at the time, as a delicious but expensive choice.

While the family dining chain has been around for a few decades now, other impressed patrons are still having their first experience there. Let's see what people of the modern age have to say about Olive Garden.