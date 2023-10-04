Use Beer To Add A Variety Of Flavors To Shrimp

It's important to remember that you don't necessarily need to expose food directly to a substance for that substance to impart some of its most interesting qualities. Cooking beer directly with shrimp is certainly possible, but beer has a potent enough flavor that unless you're careful (and use just the right type of beer), it's likely to overpower the shellfish.

Instead, the move is to mix beer and seasonings like lemon juice, salt, herbs, and whatever else in a large pot. Then, you want to use a steamer basket to rest the shrimp (and whatever vegetables you're cooking with it) well above the beer, then cover it. As you bring the beer to a boil and then back down to a simmer, the evaporating beer will infuse the shrimp with its flavor. Just make sure to use quality beer; the rule when cooking with beer is to only cook with stuff you'd want to drink regardless.

There are a few types that go especially well with shellfish. Lighter beers — like a golden ale or a pilsner — tend to have milder flavors and high carbonation that blends well with seafood. Any beer with a heavy citrus component (a lot of wheat beers have this) should also mesh well; there's a reason lemon is such a common addition to seafood.