The Reason You Need To Insert Your Card Before Your Transaction At Aldi

Aldi is a grocery store that likes to do things a bit differently, which is a big reason it has so many loyal shoppers. One curious tendency you may have noticed is the cashier's request that you place your debit or credit card into the reader before your items are tallied up. While other stores typically accept payment once all items have been scanned, Aldi prefers it this way because it helps staff remain fast and efficient when checking out customers.

According to a Reddit thread, the chain requires cashiers to maintain a certain items per hour (IPH) rating, meaning they are supposed to scan a specific number of items throughout their shift. While these ratings and the way in which they are calculated are unverified, employees claim many stores strive for an IPH rating ranging from 80% to 90%, which means they have to move quickly. When the customer submits payment prior to scanning, they're free to transfer items from the cart to the register, which then enables staff to work at top speed.