Upgrade Your McDonald's Experience And Add Dipping Sauce To Your Burger

When perusing the sauce selection at the Golden Arches, it helps to consider flavor pairings before diving in. The goal is to choose a dipping sauce that will complement your meal, not clash with it, so you must make a selection carefully. When it comes to the chain's burgers, barbecue sauce might be just the thing to elevate the meaty flavors even further. Ranch is another great burger selection if you're looking for a creamy addition to your McDouble. It also makes an ideal replacement for mayonnaise if you're not a huge fan of the divisive (and sometimes unexpected) condiment on its own.

As for the chain's chicken selections, honey would make a fine addition to just about every option. You may even combine honey and spicy Buffalo to replicate the fiery flavors of a hot honey chicken sandwich. On the other hand, Sweet 'N Sour sauce isn't a bad stand-in for sriracha, while honey mustard could be ideal for sweetening chicken while also infusing it with just a touch of warmth.

A social media Chicken McGriddle tip found one TikToker (acting off the advice of another content creator) ordering honey with their Chicken McGriddle. They then proceeded to douse the entire sandwich in the sweet stuff before declaring the hacked creation their new go-to breakfast. While they only used one honey dipping cup, it's unclear what would have happened if they asked for more.