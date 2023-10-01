Upgrade Your McDonald's Experience And Add Dipping Sauce To Your Burger
Burgers and sandwiches at McDonald's typically come slathered in some kind of condiment, usually in the form of mustard, mayo, or ketchup, depending on what you order. The restaurant also offers a variety of dipping sauces to pair with its McNugget meals, and these sauces are the secret to building a better burger (and other sandwiches, if that's your preference). Simply request some dipping sauces on the side and add them to your meal to delight in bold, new flavors.
Thanks to the variety of dipping sauces available at the fast food chain, you can experiment with a number of tasty combinations. Sauce options include Creamy Ranch, Sweet 'N Sour, Tangy Barbecue, Honey Mustard, Tartar sauce, and Spicy Buffalo. McDonald's even offers Grade A honey as a dipping option, which pairs beautifully with crispy breaded chicken. Unfortunately, the much-loved Big Mac sauce is only available on the burger that shares its name, even though the chain briefly offered dip cups as a special promotion.
Tips on pairing dipping sauces with different sandwiches
When perusing the sauce selection at the Golden Arches, it helps to consider flavor pairings before diving in. The goal is to choose a dipping sauce that will complement your meal, not clash with it, so you must make a selection carefully. When it comes to the chain's burgers, barbecue sauce might be just the thing to elevate the meaty flavors even further. Ranch is another great burger selection if you're looking for a creamy addition to your McDouble. It also makes an ideal replacement for mayonnaise if you're not a huge fan of the divisive (and sometimes unexpected) condiment on its own.
As for the chain's chicken selections, honey would make a fine addition to just about every option. You may even combine honey and spicy Buffalo to replicate the fiery flavors of a hot honey chicken sandwich. On the other hand, Sweet 'N Sour sauce isn't a bad stand-in for sriracha, while honey mustard could be ideal for sweetening chicken while also infusing it with just a touch of warmth.
@lifeofzinaceleste
You can probably add egg or cheese on it. I dont like either. But ill give it a 7/10. #mcdonalds #hotandspicychickenmcgriddle
A social media Chicken McGriddle tip found one TikToker (acting off the advice of another content creator) ordering honey with their Chicken McGriddle. They then proceeded to douse the entire sandwich in the sweet stuff before declaring the hacked creation their new go-to breakfast. While they only used one honey dipping cup, it's unclear what would have happened if they asked for more.
How many extra sauce packets can you get from Mickey D's?
The number of sauce packets customers receive with their McNugget order remains a controversial topic at McDonald's. Just consider this X (formerly known as Twitter) thread where a customer wondered why the chain is so stingy with its dipping sauces. According to a spokesperson, a four- or six-piece McNugget meal comes with one sauce, 10-piece meals are accompanied by two sauces, and 20-piece meals receive three. The chain will provide extra sauce beyond this amount for a small fee, which a commenter claims is 38 cents.
Keep in mind that prices at the restaurant vary from place to place. Over on Reddit, commenters stated that extra sauces range from 10 to 15 cents, depending on the location. However, some commenters claiming to work at the fast-food establishment say they would provide additional sauces free of charge in certain situations, such as when customers are friendly and polite when making the request. In theory, you could receive as many extra sauce packets as staff are willing to provide, but you might be charged for these additions. In any event, adding dipping sauces to burgers and sandwiches is a great way to get more out of your McDonald's visit.