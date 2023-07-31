The McDonald's Ordering Hack That Might Get You McNuggets For Way Cheaper

Crunching the numbers is the best way to determine how to get the most value out of your McNugget feast. Because the McDonald's online menu doesn't list any prices, you'll need to visit your nearest location or consult the app to do a bit of research. According to the app, four-piece McNuggets are priced at $2.29 on the Dollar Menu. Unfortunately, the app menu doesn't feature prices for six or 10-piece nuggets, which do appear within the Dollar Menu options on the website.

Here's where it gets a bit interesting. The McNuggets & Meals section of the app does list multiple sizes, and curiously enough, the price for a four-piece order is exactly the same as the Dollar Menu. Additionally, a six-piece order costs $2.99, while a ten-piece order totals $4.79. Accordingly, it appears that the 10-piece from the regular menu offers the most bang for your buck(s) when ordering from this particular location.

Perhaps the chain has caught wind of the hack and altered the prices to thwart deal-seeking customers. Or maybe you have to visit the physical location to get the most out of the hack. In either case, you can still indulge your love of fast food without breaking the bank.