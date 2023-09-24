Mayo Is The Unexpected Pizza Topping That Some Folks Crave

Among controversial candidates for the worst pizza topping, mayonnaise almost seems like an unforgivable crime. Even when used conventionally, such as on sandwiches or for salad dressing, the condiment remains a hot button culinary issue; the hatred it garners can likely be attributed to its "viscous" texture, which nearly 20% of Americans find off-putting, according to Popular Science. Based on mayonnaise's status, a Reddit thread proposing that mayo is a delicious pizza topping is proving downright shocking to many on the social media platform, although the original poster makes a passionate case.

According to the thread's author, the condiment pairs best with certain types of pizza, including "four cheese" and "meatlovers." It's apparently also a great way to spruce up "leftover morning pizza." As you might imagine, this revelation was met with horror among some commenters, with one person stating, "Has anyone called the cops yet?" and another conceding, "Mayo on pizza is less horrifying than ketchup on pizza." Some Redditors were less aghast, and many claimed that mayo on pizza was beloved in different parts of the world. In fact, one Italian city takes the controversial pie in a bold direction.