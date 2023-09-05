The Cut Of Pork You Need To Avoid Cooking On A Grill
People sure do love grilling. There's just something about that smoky flavor and how the cooking method really brings out the pop in seasonings. And of all the various things you can grill, pork products are one of easily some of the most popular; many cookout hosts and attendees likely have a story about the best grilled pork shoulder or pork ribs they've ever eaten.
That being said, much like you should avoid grilling brisket at all costs, there's a type of pork meat that usually doesn't work all that well on the grill. Of course, that doesn't stop people from trying over and over and wondering why it's not working. The cut in question here is none other than pork chops. But why don't they grill well? The answer here is simple: fat content, or lack thereof. The key to remember here is that lean meats prove to be more challenging on the grill than fattier, more marbled cuts.
Fat content makes all the difference
If you're going to grill, you want some fat content in your food. As that fat is exposed to heat, it drips and soaks into the meat itself, keeping its moisture content up. It's why grilling a BBQ chicken drumstick is an A+ move, but doing the same with a chicken breast is a recipe for disaster — ditto with a filet mignon (a very lean steak cut) versus a ribeye (a much fattier one). Pork chops have some fat on them, but not nearly as much as a cut like pork shoulder or ribs, which are both great for grilling.
If you're trying to grill pork chops and it's just not working out, consider instead utilizing the two-step method. This entails hard-searing the chops in a cast iron pan (a good trick is leaving them on their side up against the edge to render out any exterior fat), then finishing them in the oven. The hard sear creates a desirable crust and locks in moisture; as long as you don't leave them too long in the oven, you'll end up with some of the best pork chops you've ever had.
If you simply must grill pork chops, be careful
That being said, it is possible to grill pork chops successfully — it just requires a lot of care and finesse. While it's a leaner cut of pork, pork chops still typically have more fat than chicken breast, so it's doable. There are just a couple of key tips you need to follow. The first is to use a marinade; in addition to imparting more flavor to the pork, it will increase its moisture content.
The other key is actually the opposite of what you want to do in a pan: Don't use high heat. With a pan, that hard sear will seal off an entire side and lock in the moisture, but because a grill involves inconsistent direct heat, you want to use a slightly gentler method. A medium-high heat (around 375 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit) is where you want to start, but even then, you're only cooking the pork for two to three minutes per side. Afterward, lower the heat to medium and cook until you hit the desired doneness. Remember also that contrary to popular opinion, you can cook your pork to medium safely; it's perfectly safe if it has a bit of pink in the middle.