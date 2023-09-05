The Cut Of Pork You Need To Avoid Cooking On A Grill

People sure do love grilling. There's just something about that smoky flavor and how the cooking method really brings out the pop in seasonings. And of all the various things you can grill, pork products are one of easily some of the most popular; many cookout hosts and attendees likely have a story about the best grilled pork shoulder or pork ribs they've ever eaten.

That being said, much like you should avoid grilling brisket at all costs, there's a type of pork meat that usually doesn't work all that well on the grill. Of course, that doesn't stop people from trying over and over and wondering why it's not working. The cut in question here is none other than pork chops. But why don't they grill well? The answer here is simple: fat content, or lack thereof. The key to remember here is that lean meats prove to be more challenging on the grill than fattier, more marbled cuts.