The Freezer Hack That Will Help Get Your Kebabs On The Grill Way Faster

Grilled kebabs are a great dinner option, but they require a bit of prep work. This is especially true when using wooden skewers to spear food, as wood must be soaked for at least 30 minutes prior to cooking. However, there's a great trick you can employ instead. Immediately after buying skewers, submerge them in water for a half hour. Once enough time has elapsed, cover the skewers in plastic wrap and place them in the freezer until needed. This hack traps water in the wood, so the skewers will be ready to go when you are.

While soaking ensures timely grilling, there's another crucial reason why wood skewers must remain moist when cooking. When wood is too dry, there's a big chance that it will burn on the grill. Along with posing a minor fire hazard, home grill masters may also experience the devastation of burned food if the wood is set ablaze. Keep in mind that using metal skewers can bypass these issues, but are they really better when making kebabs?