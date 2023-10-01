The Freezer Hack That Will Help Get Your Kebabs On The Grill Way Faster
Grilled kebabs are a great dinner option, but they require a bit of prep work. This is especially true when using wooden skewers to spear food, as wood must be soaked for at least 30 minutes prior to cooking. However, there's a great trick you can employ instead. Immediately after buying skewers, submerge them in water for a half hour. Once enough time has elapsed, cover the skewers in plastic wrap and place them in the freezer until needed. This hack traps water in the wood, so the skewers will be ready to go when you are.
While soaking ensures timely grilling, there's another crucial reason why wood skewers must remain moist when cooking. When wood is too dry, there's a big chance that it will burn on the grill. Along with posing a minor fire hazard, home grill masters may also experience the devastation of burned food if the wood is set ablaze. Keep in mind that using metal skewers can bypass these issues, but are they really better when making kebabs?
Metal versus wood: Which skewer is best?
Some people swear by metal skewers when grilling out, as they allow you to sidestep the soaking process that is a must with wood versions. Additionally, metal skewers can be used over and over, while wood only lasts the one time. Reusability is convenient, but it also means you'll have even more cooking implements to wash after preparing your meal.
On the other hand, wood skewers can be easily discarded after cooking, which makes for easier kitchen cleanup. Wooden skewers are also quite affordable when compared to metal ones, which can cost as much as $17 or more, depending on the brand (although you'll get a set of multiple skewers for that price). Wood skewers are also less likely to burn your hand, whereas metal can become extremely hot to the touch when on the grill. The decision is ultimately up to you, but having a package of wood skewers in the home never hurts, especially if you're a big fan of kebabs.
How to ensure success when grilling with skewers
Even when they're properly saturated with water, there's still a chance that wood skewers may break as you're removing delectable grilled meats and veggies from them. You can avoid breakage by ensuring every part of the wood is covered by food to safeguard the skewers from the flames. Additionally, you should avoid handling the wood skewer directly, as it will become fragile when exposed to heat. Instead, use a pair of metal tongs to turn food over on the grill.
When placing items on the skewer, it's best to separate meats and vegetables to ensure the food cooks evenly throughout. Chicken and beef will naturally take longer to cook than ingredients like asparagus and tomatoes, which can result in singed vegetables and underdone meat. And no matter what you're cooking, ensure each ingredient on the skewer is about the same size. When ingredient sizes vary, you'll have a more challenging time getting everything done to your liking. With these tips, you can ensure a successful grilling experience when using wood skewers.