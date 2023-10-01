The Reason You Should Give Canned Coconut Milk A Good Shake Before Using

If you're looking up curry or smoothie recipes, you'll probably come across quite a few that call for canned coconut milk — which is a little different from its boxed counterpart. There are a number of different brands and varieties available in grocery stores. The rich elixir can add a little extra creaminess to soups, curries, and dishes that it's used in. Coconut milk is the combination of the inner coconut flesh blended with water and strained to create a creamy, milky liquid.

Canned coconut milk is a thick liquid. The cans contain a little extra fat, which could separate from the liquid and rise to the top of the can if it's left in storage. And if you don't often cook with the milk, you may be confused at the sight of the separated components. Fortunately, there's an easy fix: simply shake up the can vigorously prior to opening it.

The shaking will help the fat reincorporate with the liquid, making for a smooth milk that you can use in your recipes. Better yet, even if you didn't shake things up before opening, you can still emulsify the mixture.