The Popular Drink Cooling Hack That Might Not Actually Work

As it turns out, the easiest and fastest way to cool down your drink is one you likely already know: placing your drinks in a bucket of ice water. Genuine Ideas points out that water is a better conductor than air which is why the ice bucket cools more quickly than the freezer. If you want to really speed up the process, however, it's been proven that adding salt to ice water makes it colder and can help chill drinks faster.

All that being said, if you don't want to deal with the mess of a melty ice bucket and still want to go with the freezer, laying your bottle on its side might actually help it cool faster. In fact, according to a physicist who spoke to Bon Appétit in 2019, laying wine bottles horizontally can allow them to chill 50% faster than other methods (though depending on certain factors, your mileage may vary).

Unfortunately, no matter how you spin it, all of these methods require a wait. If you are someone who often forgets to put your drinks in the fridge but doesn't want to water down your beverages with ice, whisky rocks (also known as whisky stones) could be a good option. These stones are meant to be kept in the freezer and then dropped in a glass of whisky to chill the liquid without watering it down. So, maybe if warm drinks are a common problem in your household, a set of whisky rocks could be a useful tool.