The Physics Trick That Makes Wine Chill 50% Faster

Enjoying a glass of wine at the proper temperature isn't just for wine snobs. But if you don't have a fancy wine fridge or cellar in your home, you might be left trying to remember to chill that bottle of Pinot Grigio right before your friends come over for dinner. And there's no worse feeling than looking at the clock and realizing you've only got 10 minutes to get that bottle chilled. If only you could make time go faster...

Well, you kind of can. Not for all things, but there are things you can do to make a bottle of wine chill in approximately half the time. (We aren't sure why there hasn't been more time and money dedicated to the science behind a crisp, cold glass of rosé, but here we are.)

Perhaps you've heard of wrapping the bottle in a wet towel to speed up cooling? While this is well-intentioned, it doesn't work because it actually insulates the bottle, per Genuine Ideas, which can make the cooling process take even longer. So, what are you to do when you need a cold bottle, stat?