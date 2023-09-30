The Finger Trick To Ensure Your Butter Is At The Right Temperature For Cake

Most cakes aren't difficult to make, but there are some rules and tricks to baking a cake that must be followed to produce the best bite possible. One of those rules is to ensure that ingredients are at room temperature before you begin to bake. Most importantly, you'll need to make sure your butter is at the right temperature for cake-baking. So, how can you tell if the butter is ready to start baking? Press your finger into the top of butter that's been sitting at room temperature. If it leaves a slight indent, it's ready to go. If your finger pokes through the butter or caused the butter to slide, it's way too warm.

No fingerprint? Let the butter warm a bit more before you start the creaming process. Once you learn what "room temperature" means, you'll be able to make most recipes without issue (and practice makes perfect).