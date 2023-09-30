The Essential Tip You Need To Give Your Cake Roll The Perfect Texture

Roll cakes are — exactly as the name implies — rolled. They're baked to be long and flat on a baking tray, then frosted and carefully rolled up into shape. The cakes, also called roulade cakes, aren't always frosted all around like a traditional cake might be, ensuring that you can see the beautiful spiral design on either end of the cake. They can, however, be topped with whipped cream, fresh fruit, or a light drizzle of icing.

When you're baking your cake roll, there is one simple trick to getting the fluffiest texture possible. As you begin mixing up the batter, you'll want to beat your eggs until they achieve a frothy texture. This will introduce some extra air bubbles into the batter that will be essential to the resulting texture of your bake — something that's imperative in order to successfully roll it. Then, the order in which you add your ingredients could make or break that texture. You'll want to fold in your dry ingredients last, just before you're ready to pour the batter into the cake pan.