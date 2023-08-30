The Egg-Beating Tip That's Crucial For A Perfect Strawberry Shortcake

The three main components that make up a classic sponge cake are eggs, flour, and sugar. Of those, eggs might be the most crucial ingredient. How they're mixed can make or break the structure of a sponge cake. Because there are so many recipes out there for foam cakes, if your favorite recipe has you separating the whites from the yolks, you'll want to be extra strategic when it comes to those precious egg whites.

Pastry and baking arts expert at the Institute of Culinary Education Penny Stankiewicz told The Kitchn that eggs should be mixed until medium peaks form. Eggs that haven't been mixed to maximum stiffness will better develop during the instructed cooking time.

And if you're wondering what the difference is between the varying levels of egg white formation, medium-peaked egg whites will stick to the beaters of a mixer easily but will also showcase gentle ridges or loops when touched. Stiff peaks, on the other hand, are whipped egg whites that stand high when a mixer is removed without bending or losing shape.