Why A Towel Is Key For A Smooth, Effortless Cake Roulade

The best cakes are those that deliver both on flavor and appearance. One cake in particular that's cherished widely for its signature airy sponge cake, which is formed into a log shape and sandwiched with a variety of fillings, is the cake roulade.

Depending on who you ask, the region in which it's made, and the chef's specific baking techniques, the dessert is known by several names including roll cake, jelly roll, and Swiss roll. Whatever spin you put on this beloved, spiral cake, there's one step you can't afford to skip when trying your hand at making the treat at home: rolling up your cake layer with a dish towel.

After baking your cake, you must lay out a clean dish towel and dust it with sifted, powdered sugar, then roll your cake in the towel while it's still hot, straight out of the oven. The cake is then allowed to cool down completely in its twisted towel before unrolling and filling it, then rolling it back up again (sans towel).

This pre-roll step ensures the cake is pliable, so it's ready to seamlessly roll with frostings, whipped cream, or jams without breaking into pieces once it's cool. Think: muscle-memory support for the rolled treat. The dish towel keeps your cake from sticking to itself during the pre-forming roll, while the powdered sugar keeps the hot cake from sticking to the towel, resulting in the most beautifully delicate dessert.