The Best Cuts Of Meat For Making Unbeatable Gyros

Gyros are one of those foods that you might not think about that often, but when you do, you're pretty much guaranteed to think they are great. Much like a good Reuben sandwich, a good gyro is enjoyed by almost everyone. The mixture of a soft pita filled with zesty tzatziki sauce, crunchy vegetables, and tender meat is a match made in heaven — just don't confuse them with shawarma, as gyros and shawarma are totally different.

But the thing about gyros is that the meat doesn't have to be one specific type for the whole sandwich (and yes, a gyro is a sandwich) to come together. There's actually a variety of different meat options out there: lamb, beef, chicken, and pork. If you've ever seen a gyro or kebab place, you know the best of these meats always comes on a large upright spit-roaster from which cooks cut tender slices of meat, but chances are you don't have one of those at home (and if you do, your commitment is to be admired).

So what are your best options for each meat in question? While each meat is different, there's a unifying factor: You always want the juiciest, most flavorful cuts. Fattier is often better, but only to a point — what you don't want is a pita filled with unrendered fat globules.