The Top Tip For Keeping Your Smoked Meat As Juicy As Possible

As a slight, white haze wafts away from the smoker, the tempting aroma creates anticipation for the low and slow-smoked meat that has been cooking on those grates. While the celebrated pitmaster might have tried and true failsafe techniques, one concept can help ensure only the juiciest meat is served — it's time to give that meat a mist during the cooking process.

Misting smoked meat can help preserve moisture during the cooking process. Since smoke can draw out moisture during the hours sitting on those grates, the spray helps to put that element back into food. Even though some people might cringe at the "moist" adjective, a dry, flavorless food puck is equally cringe-worthy. Although some pitmasters or smoker brands recommend using a water bath to help maintain moisture during the smoking process, that method needs constant level checking. By misting the meat, with water or another liquid, the cook has more control over the process in an easier fashion.

Even though smoking is a low and slow cooking method, it is not without nuance and attention to detail. Appreciating when and how much a little extra added moisture can help the final product comes with trial and error. Just like some recipes are more flavorful with a dash of seasoning or a sprinkle of spice, misting the meat could make that brisket, pork butt, or ribs even tastier.