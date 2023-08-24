The Single Addition That Will Add A Delicious Richness To Your Meatloaf

There are certain recipes that every home chef instinctually knows how to make. Besides the basics like scrambled eggs, baked chicken, and chocolate chip cookies, meatloaf is a simple meal that can be made in a variety of ways. Next to easy beef stew and pineapple upside-down cake, meatloaf is also one of those nostalgic recipes that you, your parents, and even your grandparents have been enjoying for decades. Even though the Romans handcrafted the first semblance of meatloaf out of meat, bread, and wine, there are plenty of ways to level up your typical meatloaf recipe in the 21st century.

While basic meatloaf typically contains varying combinations of ground meat, milk, eggs, vegetables, and some form of starch like breadcrumbs, there is one ingredient you might have never thought to add to this convenient dish. Sure enough, if you want to make your next homemade meatloaf extra delicious, just add butter. The suggested addition of butter may come as no surprise since this rich, golden fat is known for elevating even the most basic foods. However, when added to meatloaf, butter not only provides an extra boost of savory flavor but also adds a helpful serving of moisture to your specialty loaf, giving you an ultra-rich, perfectly tender meatloaf each and every time.