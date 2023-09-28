Why You Should Always Have Coconut Oil On Hand When Melting Chocolate

Melting chocolate is an essential part of making a few different treats. It can be turned into a sweet ganache to pour over your cakes. You can buy silicone molds to pour the chocolate in, and once it's hardened again, it can create fun decorations for your treats. You can also add other ingredients to the melted confection to turn it into a sweet dip for cookies, fruits, and marshmallows.

When you're melting chocolate, it should not be heated above 133 degrees Fahrenheit or you run the risk of ruining the treat. If you do accidentally burn your chocolate, it might not be a total loss. All you'll need to do to salvage the scorched chocolate is add in a little bit of coconut oil.

When chocolate gets too hot, it can become thick, difficult to work with, and dull in appearance. Fortunately, coconut oil is the remedy to all three of those issues. The oil can thin out the texture of the melted chocolate, allowing for easier pouring and mixing. Plus, mixing some coconut oil into your chocolate could make it a little shinier once it hardens.