How To Prepare Walnut 'Meat' For The Best Texture

Walnuts in plant-based foods are no new phenomenon; they may already appear in your homemade veggie burgers (if they don't, they should). But walnut 'meat' is a great alternative that's quick to make and has a tender and meaty texture. It's perfect in tacos, topped on a salad, or stirred into a tomato sauce and served with spaghetti. It's an easy meal idea with a satisfying protein injection and an abundance of nutrients from the mushrooms and walnuts, although a couple of tips to get the optimum texture does not go amiss.

The best way to prepare walnut meat is to pulse the walnuts in a food processor with spices, mushrooms, seasoning, and soy sauce. You don't want the mixture to be over-processed, as it'll become more of a spread than a crumble. You can then heat it up with a teaspoon of olive oil to get a slightly crispier exterior. The whole process takes less than 15 minutes, making it exceptionally fast. You can also adjust the spices to complement the dish you're using it as a base for. Versatile and delicious!