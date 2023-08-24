How To Prepare Walnut 'Meat' For The Best Texture
Walnuts in plant-based foods are no new phenomenon; they may already appear in your homemade veggie burgers (if they don't, they should). But walnut 'meat' is a great alternative that's quick to make and has a tender and meaty texture. It's perfect in tacos, topped on a salad, or stirred into a tomato sauce and served with spaghetti. It's an easy meal idea with a satisfying protein injection and an abundance of nutrients from the mushrooms and walnuts, although a couple of tips to get the optimum texture does not go amiss.
The best way to prepare walnut meat is to pulse the walnuts in a food processor with spices, mushrooms, seasoning, and soy sauce. You don't want the mixture to be over-processed, as it'll become more of a spread than a crumble. You can then heat it up with a teaspoon of olive oil to get a slightly crispier exterior. The whole process takes less than 15 minutes, making it exceptionally fast. You can also adjust the spices to complement the dish you're using it as a base for. Versatile and delicious!
It's all in the grind
Place about 1 1/2 cups of walnuts into a food processor with a cup of mushrooms. You can use simple white mushrooms or shiitake. Add one tablespoon of soy sauce and your chosen seasonings. Blitz until the texture is crumbly; this should only take two or three pulses. Leftovers can be stored in the refrigerator in an airtight container for three to four days. The secret to the perfect texture of this walnut mixture is in the softness of the mushrooms combined with the oily crunch of the walnuts. The two create an incredible balance in texture without giving the sensation that the mixture is overwhelmed by the walnut's fatty richness.
If you prefer a softer texture that is slightly moister, you can also experiment with soaking the walnut mixture in a bowl of water for 15-20 minutes after blitzing. Just drain before crisping in oil and see what difference it makes. Also, If you are not a fan of mushrooms, you can consider omitting them from this recipe and replacing them with cooked lentils, roasted cauliflower, or more nuts. Be aware that this may not have the same "meaty" feel that mushrooms capture.
Walnut meat making delicious meals
This process will give you a plain ground walnut mixture, but with spices, you can tailor the base to enhance the dish you're pairing it with. For a simple taco seasoning, add cumin, garlic powder, and chili powder. Place the seasoning into the food processor before you blitz, and it'll combine all those beautiful flavors with the mushrooms and walnuts. If you're short on kitchen space, you can use a pre-packaged taco seasoning but choose a reputable one. The crumble can then be cooked and added to tacos and topped with creamy sour cream, fresh guacamole, tomato salsa, and spicy jalapenos.
Why stop at tacos? An Italian spice mix of garlic, onion powder, oregano, basil, parsley, smoked paprika, fennel seed, and chili flakes will create an aromatic walnut meat reminiscent of Italian sausage. Moreover, it can be used as the base for a bolognese, spread over pizza, or sprinkled over a salad. Once you prepare walnut 'meat' correctly, it's a highly versatile ingredient for plant-based dishes. Get creative and try different mushrooms or spices to adjust the texture and taste.