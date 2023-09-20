Give Your Deviled Eggs Some Flair By Swapping Mayo For Tahini

When preparing a batch of deviled eggs, whipping up the yolks with some mayonnaise can help the eggs achieve that creamy, fluffy texture in the center. However, if you want to avoid using the condiment in your cooking, there is an easy substitution. Swapping in some tahini can give you the texture you need while adding just a little bit of a nutty flavor. The flavor of the tahini is subtle, and it can be mixed with some garlic and lemon juice to take on a taste similar to that of mayonnaise.

Tahini is a creamy, vegan paste made from sesame seeds, and it's most often used as a component in hummus. It can be purchased in grocery stores or made right at home by blending together some sesame seeds in oil. Its smooth texture makes it a great substitute for mayonnaise in other recipes, and it will act similarly when used for deviled eggs.