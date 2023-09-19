For A Deliciously Juicy Burger, Add A Splash Of Your Favorite Broth

Juicy burgers are the best burgers. There are plenty of elements that make up the perfect burger, from a fluffy bun to just the right amount of cheese, but the star of the show is always the meat itself. If your burger patties are dry, no amount of condiments will be able to save them. The easiest way to avoid a dry burger is to use high-fat beef, meaning anything 90% lean or above should be avoided. But whether you're looking for a lower-fat option or you just want even more juice in those high-fat patties, there is one secret trick to the juiciest burger: Add broth into the cooking process.

You might have heard of the ice cube burger hack, namely topping each patty with an ice cube when you put it on the grill. Now, though, we're upping the ante even more: Swap that ice cube for a frozen cube of chicken or beef broth and let it melt and seep into your patty while it cooks. If you don't have time to freeze the broth, just pour a small amount over the top. In a pinch, Worcestershire sauce works here, too.