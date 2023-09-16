Eating These Leftovers Could Actually Be Dangerous For You

Should you eat those leftovers in your fridge? You've done the sniff test. They look fine. Yet, something still has you on edge. How can you know if they're truly safe?

According to the USDA, most leftovers are safe to consume for three to four days – and we're eternally grateful for this. Leftovers are the gifts that keep on giving. If you made a delicious dinner, you can enjoy it for days to come, or if you're feeling particularly lazy, you can scrounge up remnants from previous meals. And for those that lead hectic lives, batch cooking can be a healthy alternative to eating out. However, not all food keeps well; some can even be dangerous when consumed as leftovers.

When certain foods are reheated, their chemical composition is altered, causing nasty side effects. Other dishes are prone to growing harmful bacteria at a much faster rate. This could lead to an upset stomach or even full-blown food poisoning. But when it comes to leftovers, common sense goes a long way. Properly stored and reheated foods are usually safe to consume. Regardless, it's good to be aware of potential dangers and take the appropriate precautions. So, which foods are we referring to? Read on to discover which leftovers could be dangerous — and should be gobbled up all in one go.